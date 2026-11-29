Rahul Gandhi has issued a stark warning that the BJP's proposed delimitation legislation, which could expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, poses an existential threat to Indian democracy and specifically targets the cultural and linguistic identity of South India, urging DMK to resist this move.

IMAGE: Rahul meets Stalin

Key Points Rahul Gandhi warned on Sunday that expanding the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and allowing the BJP to reshape constituencies would "finish" Indian democracy.

Gandhi urged DMK president M K Stalin to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation legislation, highlighting its potential damage to South India and Tamil Nadu.

The Congress leader alleged the BJP intends to use the expanded Lok Sabha to "completely change the nature of India's constituencies," citing Assam and J&K as precedents.

Gandhi accused the RSS of being an "anti-Tamil force" that seeks to control and end Tamil civilisation, language, and culture.

Despite Gandhi's appeal, the DMK maintained its decision to back the proposed legislation, with Stalin stating that defeating the Bill could leave Tamil Nadu without minimal safeguards for its current Lok Sabha seats.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday warned that democracy in India would be "finished" if the BJP is allowed to reshape parliamentary constituencies through an expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats. He urged DMK president M K Stalin to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation legislation.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after a delegation of INDIA bloc leaders met Stalin here, Gandhi described the talks as "very nice and cordial" and said the opposition grouping had conveyed its concerns to the DMK chief ahead of the special Parliament session beginning Monday.

Concerns Over Lok Sabha Expansion

"Our view is that an 850-seat Parliament with delimitation and allowing the BJP to completely shape those 850 seats, change the nature of the constituencies in India, is not only damaging to the Indian nation, but it is also damaging to South India and particularly to Tamil Nadu," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP intends to use the additional space created by expanding the Lok Sabha to 850 seats to "completely change the nature of India's constituencies".

"They have already tested this idea in Assam. They have tested this idea in J&K, and they want to implement this idea in the whole of India," he claimed.

Appeal To DMK President Stalin

Appealing directly to Stalin, whom he referred to as "brother Stalin" and a "staunch defender of Tamil Nadu", Gandhi said the DMK leader needed to defend the state and ensure that the BJP's "dirty design" is not allowed to succeed.

Launching a sharp attack on the RSS, Gandhi alleged it was an "anti-Tamil force" that "hates the idea of the Tamil civilisation, of Tamil language, of Tamil culture and wants to put an end to it, wants to control it".

Threat To Tamil Culture And Democracy

"Once the BJP reshapes India's constituencies with 850 seats, democracy in India is finished. Full-scale attack on Tamil culture, Tamil language will begin. Remember what I'm saying," he said.

Asked for his reaction to reports that the DMK had rejected the Congress's request to oppose the legislation, Gandhi said he was unaware of what the regional party had publicly stated or decided.

"We are not aware of what DMK has said or done. I am telling you what we discussed, what we mentioned to brother Stalin. We mentioned to brother Stalin that this is a threat to Tamil culture, to Tamil language, to Tamil people, to the Indian Union, to India. And brother Stalin, like all patriotic people, must stand against this threat," he said.

DMK's Stance On The Bill

Earlier in the day, a delegation of senior INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi, met Stalin at his residence here in a last-minute bid to persuade the DMK to oppose the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026.

However, the DMK maintained its decision to back the proposed legislation, with Stalin stating that defeating the Bill could leave Tamil Nadu without even minimal safeguards to protect its current share of Lok Sabha seats.

The Narendra Modi government is set to table the Bills linked to delimitation and women's reservation in Parliament on Monday.