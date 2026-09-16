Thane: Elderly Man Held For Alleged Child Sexual Assault

Police in Thane have arrested an 85-year-old man in Dombivali following allegations of sexual assault involving a four-year-old girl, highlighting the critical importance of child safety and legal protections under the POCSO Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points An 85-year-old man was arrested in Dombivali, Thane, for the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl.

The incident reportedly occurred when the accused lured the child into his house while she was playing outside.

The victim's mother found her inside the suspect's house and subsequently lodged a complaint.

Police registered a case against the accused under Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 85-year-old neighbour in Dombivali township in Thane district of Maharashtra, leading to his arrest, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was playing outside her house while her mother was engaged in household chores inside. Taking advantage of the situation, the elderly man lured the girl into his house and allegedly committed the inappropriate act, according to the FIR.

Police said the mother searched the vicinity, found the child inside the suspect's house and rescued her.

She lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station, leading to the registration of a case against the accused under section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) alongside section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and he was arrested.