State-owned ONGC has launched emergency well-control operations in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district following a gas leak early Tuesday, prompting resident evacuations and traffic diversions on NH-216 as authorities work to contain the situation.

IMAGE: ONGC gas leak at Konaseema, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points ONGC launched emergency well-control operations following a gas leak at a well in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district early Tuesday.

The leak, reported around 5 am during workover operations, led to the evacuation of nearly 800 people within a 1 km radius.

Authorities cordoned off the site, diverted traffic on NH-216, and temporarily disconnected electricity to minimise ignition risks.

No injuries have been reported, and ONGC has deployed an Emergency Response Team and mobilised additional personnel and equipment.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to consult with ONGC regarding frequent gas leak incidents and to hold a safety review.

A major leak at an ONGC gas well in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district early on Tuesday forced the evacuation of nearly 800 people within a radius of 1 km, officials said.

The incident marks at least the fourth reported ONGC gas leak in the district this year.

According to an ONGC official, the gas began leaking around 5 am during workover operations at a gas well in Geddada village near National Highway 216 (NH 216).

Emergency Response and Containment

Authorities have cordoned off the site and deployed a water blanket to contain the situation.

"Right now, all the senior officers are on the spot and are trying to control it," he said, adding, "within one hour or two hours we will have a clearer picture."

Noting that the ONGC Rajahmundry Asset promptly activated its disaster management plan upon receiving information, the company in a release said that an Emergency Response Team was rushed to the site to initiate safety and "well control" measures.

Additional personnel and equipment were mobilised from the Regional Crisis Management facilities located at Narsapuram in West Godavari district, it said.

"As a precautionary measure, the area within a 500-metre radius of the well has been cordoned off…Traffic along the affected stretch of National Highway 216 has been diverted through alternative routes, while power supply in the area has been temporarily disconnected to minimise potential ignition risks," it added.

ONGC said the initial gas concentration monitoring at the site recorded zero concentration at the assessed locations, though continuous monitoring remains underway.

Maintaining close coordination with the district administration, the company said it is committed to ensuring community safety and resolving the situation expeditiously.

District Administration's Role and CM's Directives

Meanwhile, district collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala said locals have been instructed to avoid using any electrical appliances, lights or gas stoves as a precaution.

"An area within a 1 km radius (from the gas leak spot) has been evacuated. Roughly 400 to 500 households. ONGC (officials) are already on the spot. Mostly, the (gas leak) will be plugged by evening," he told PTI.

The district administration will take care of the evacuees' lunch and dinner after they were moved to a safer place, he said.

The top district official said the gas is currently dispersing vertically rather than horizontally. "It is not that major an issue right now," he said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to move affected people to a safer location, said an official press release.

"Considering that these kinds of incidents (gas leaks) are occurring frequently in recent times, the CM directed officials to consult with ONGC officials," it said.

Naidu also instructed officials to hold a safety review with the ONGC chairman and other officials of the company.

ONGC officials assured the government that the gas well's main nozzle remains intact and that a cementing team is en route to cap the gas leakage.

Following a gas well blowout that blazed for nearly five days at Mori village in the district in January, ONGC suffered multiple gas leaks this year.