Police have arrested a stepfather in Mumbai following the tragic death of his eight-year-old stepdaughter, who succumbed to injuries from alleged physical and sexual assault, initially disguised as a fall.

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Key Points An eight-year-old girl died at a Mumbai hospital following alleged physical and sexual assault by her stepfather.

The incident occurred on November 25 in Dahisar Thakur Pada, with parents initially claiming the child fell and sustained a head injury.

Doctors at KEM Hospital alerted police on November 26 after noticing bruising indicative of sexual assault.

The child passed away at KEM hospital on November 28, leading to a post-mortem examination.

The stepfather was arrested on Sunday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act, and Juvenile Justice Act for murder and sexual assault.

An eight-year-old girl died at a Mumbai hospital while undergoing treatment following alleged physical and sexual assault by her stepfather, who was arrested on Sunday for murder and other offences, a police official said.

Tragic Incident Unfolds

The incident took place on November 25 in Dahisar Thakur Pada under Shil Daighar limits, he added.

"The family comprises the 28-year-old accused, his 29-year-old wife and the victim, who is the woman's child from a previous marriage. The child was brought to a local clinic and then to a hospital in Shilphata, where the parents told the doctors that she had fallen in the house and sustained a head injury, which had rendered her unconscious," he said.

The child was later referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and then moved to civic-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai's Bhoiwada for advanced treatment, the official said.

Medical Suspicion And Police Probe

"Doctors at KEM intimated Bhoiwada police station after noticing bruising in her private parts, which raised suspicion of sexual assault. A team from Shil Daighar police visited KEM Hospital on the night of November 26. The mother continued to claim the child had fallen after slipping," he said.

Amid the police's investigation, the child died at KEM hospital on November 28. A post-mortem examination was conducted by a panel of doctors at KEM Hospital with videography, the official said.

Stepfather Arrested For Heinous Crimes

"Local inquiries revealed that the stepfather allegedly assaulted the child periodically, including on the day of the incident. He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for murder, sexual assault and other offences," he said.

The child's stepfather was arrested on Sunday, the Shil Daighar police station official informed.