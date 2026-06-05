Brothers Accused Of Murdering Nephew Over Land Dispute

Police in Lakhimpur Kheri have detained two men accused of murdering their eight-year-old nephew and critically injuring his mother over a land dispute, highlighting the tragic consequences of family conflicts.

Key Points Two men allegedly murdered their 8-year-old nephew and injured his mother in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The attack stemmed from a long-standing land dispute within the family.

Police have detained the accused, Siyaram and Hare Ram, and registered cases of murder and attempt to murder.

The incident occurred in Taranagar village under Nighasan police station.

Two men allegedly murdered their eight-year-old nephew and critically injured his mother in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Taranagar village under Nighasan police station area, where Siyaram and his brother Hare Ram allegedly attacked their nephew Ravi and his mother Gyan Devi on Thursday night over a past land-related dispute, they said.

Circle Officer (Nighasan) Shivam Kumar said the accused were detained soon after the incident and are being questioned.

He said a case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against the duo. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the mother is undergoing treatment, he added.