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8-year-old among 2 dead in electrocution near Ganapati pandal in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje September 20, 2026 11:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic electrocution incident near a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area has claimed the lives of two people, including an eight-year-old girl, and left several others injured during the ongoing festival.

Ganeshotsav

IMAGE: The incident occurred early Sunday morning amidst large crowds during the ongoing Ganapati festival.. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Two individuals, including an 8-year-old girl, died in an electrocution incident in Mumbai's Lalbaug.
  • Several others were injured and hospitalised following the tragic event near a Ganapati pandal.
  • Emergency services, including fire brigade and police, responded to the scene promptly.
  • Investigations are underway into the cause of the fatal electrocution at the festival site.

Two persons, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and several others injured in an electrocution incident near a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area early Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred near the Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Ustav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki at around 2:20 am, when the Lalbaug area was witnessing massive crowds amid the ongoing Ganapati festival, they said.

Emergency Response And Hospitalisation

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 2.42 am, following which personnel from the fire brigade, police, BEST and the civic ward office were mobilised to the spot, civic officials said.

According to information received from police personnel at the site, five injured persons were taken to Masina Hospital in Byculla, while others were shifted to Global Hospital in Parel.

 

At Masina Hospital, eight-year-old Raghni Ghanshyam Yadav was declared brought dead.

Kiran Akbar Naik, 19, Tanvi Narsh Hande, 19, Sahil Sandip Tare, 19, and Ruhi Singh, 12, were undergoing treatment, with their conditions awaited.

The official later reported a second death, saying a woman at Global Hospital had also succumbed to her injuries. Her identity and other details were awaited.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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