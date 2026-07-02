8 workers from Bihar killed in rock collapse in Bengaluru quarry

A devastating granite rock collapse at a stone quarry in Bengaluru South Taluk has claimed the lives of eight workers, sparking urgent calls for investigations into alleged illegal quarrying and official negligence.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Eight workers, primarily from Bihar, died in a granite rock collapse at a Bengaluru stone quarry.

The incident occurred at Madapattana, Bengaluru South Taluk, raising serious concerns about quarry safety.

Local MLA S T Somashekar alleged illegal quarrying and complicity of police, forest, and mining officials.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has expressed grief and promised strict action against those violating regulations.

Investigations are underway to determine negligence and ensure accountability for the tragic accident.

Eight workers, mostly from Bihar, were killed after a massive granite rock collapsed at a stone quarry in Bengaluru South Taluk on July 2, Thursday, the police said.

According to the police, the tragedy occurred in the early morning at Madapattana, bordering Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru South district. The victims, all daily-wage labourers employed at a stone crusher site, were trapped beneath the fallen boulders and died on the spot, according to the police.

The police said the accident occurred while the workers were engaged in quarrying operations. The injured were shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Chief Minister Expresses Grief, Vows Action

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed his grief over the incident. The collapse of a crusher wall in Madapattana of Bengaluru South Taluk has caused the death of seven workers, bringing immense sorrow, he said in a post on 'X'.

He said, "It is the duty of quarry owners to ensure the life safety and security of workers engaged in quarry operations. The government will take appropriate action against quarries that violate regulations."

Allegations Of Illegal Quarrying And Official Complicity

According to Yashwanthpur MLA S T Somashekar, the eighth labourer died in the hospital.

He charged that he had been complaining about "illegal quarrying" for the past many years and raised the issue in the Karnataka assembly. Somashekar said some time ago, a leopard was killed due to the blast carried out by the quarry owners.

"In this illegalities, the police, the forest department and the mining department officials are involved who should be booked and tried. It is a serious matter that eight people have died," the MLA told reporters.

He also expressed his apprehensions that the bigwigs involved in the case may escape. He demanded the state government that the accused should not escape from the clutches of the law.

Rescue Operations Underway Amid Rising Concerns

According to those working on the spot, the toll may go up as the condition of some of the injured was critical. They said some of them may even lose their limbs permanently.

The exact number of those injured was still being verified, though initial reports indicated that several workers sustained injuries. Rescue personnel and police rushed to the spot and launched operations following the collapse.

The area was cordoned off as officials began clearing debris and searching for any other workers who may have been trapped.

One of the labourers said there were about 18 workers from Bihar and North Karnataka at the site. A huge rock fell from about 40 feet on the workers.

Loading vehicles fully mangled

The severity of the accident could be gauged from the fact that loading vehicles were completely mangled. A tractor at the site broke into pieces. It is learnt that the deceased were mostly from Bihar and efforts were underway to inform their families.

A pall of gloom descended in the area due to the wails of the family members and friends of the victims and injured.

Further investigation has been taken up to ascertain the cause of the rock collapse and whether there was any negligence or violation of safety norms at the quarry, the police added.