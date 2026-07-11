8 women, minor die after surgery in 2 Rajasthan hospitals

The Rajasthan government has launched urgent inquiries into the deaths of nine patients, including eight women and a minor, following surgeries in obstetrics and gynaecology departments at two government hospitals.

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Key Points Nine patients, including eight women and a minor, died post-surgery in obstetrics and gynaecology departments at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara and a hospital in Banswara.

The Rajasthan government has initiated expert inquiries, with Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar stating the incidents are being treated with 'utmost seriousness'.

In Bhilwara, a preliminary report suggests no link between the deaths and operation theatre infection, attributing fatalities to 'different medical complications' like myocardial infarction and hypovolemic shock.

In Banswara, four deaths occurred, including a minor girl after an abortion complication, with severe anaemia and high blood pressure suspected in other cases.

Investigations will cover treatment protocols, medicine quality, infection control, and monitoring systems, with strict action promised if negligence is found.

Eight women and a minor, who underwent surgery in the obstetrics and gynaecology department at two government hospitals of Bhilwara and Banswara districts of Rajasthan, died over the past week, raising concerns over maternal healthcare and hospital practices and prompting the state government to initiate inquiries by expert teams.

Officials maintained that investigations are underway to ascertain the exact causes.

In Bhilwara, five deaths were reported at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Its Superintendent Arun Gaur said infection control measures are being strictly followed and a probe is in progress. He said an operation theatre (OT) where a sample was found unsatisfactory has been shut for the last three days.

Government Takes 'Utmost Seriousness'

In Banswara, three women and a minor, died between July 7 and 10, leading to the probe by an expert panel.

Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said on Saturday that the government is treating the incidents with "utmost seriousness" and has deployed expert teams.

He said that a meeting with gynaecology experts will be held on Monday to review the cases and discuss corrective measures, while he himself will visit Bhilwara on Tuesday.

"The state government is taking the incidents of maternal deaths in Bhilwara and Banswara with utmost seriousness. A team of expert officials from the Directorate has been sent to both districts to investigate the real causes," the minister said.

Bhilwara Deaths: No OT Infection Link Found

Referring to the Bhilwara cases, Khimsar said the preliminary report has not established any link between the deaths and OT infection.

"The preliminary report of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Bhilwara, has been received, in which no confirmation of infection in the operation theatre has been found," he said.

He said the deaths were caused by "different medical complications".

"In each case, the cause of death was different medical complications such as myocardial infarction, hypovolemic shock, pulmonary thromboembolism, HELLP syndrome and post-partum haemorrhage with DIC," Khimsar said, adding that linking all deaths to OT infection would be "factually incorrect".

Explaining the protocol, he said microbiological culture of operation theatres is a routine process, and any OT is not used until clearance is received after disinfection. Hospital Superintendent Gaur also said that sampling in the operation theatre and ICU is a regular process.

"Continuous disinfection and sterilisation are carried out as per the guidelines of the Infection Control Committee," he said.

"If any sample does not meet the prescribed standards, the concerned OT is immediately taken out of use," he added.

Gaur said the OT where the sample was found unsatisfactory has been shut for the last three days.

"Sterilisation and fumigation are being carried out, and no operations will be conducted there until fresh sample reports come negative," he said.

He said that a special committee comprising experts from microbiology, surgery, gynaecology and anaesthesia departments has been constituted to probe the deaths. Officials said a possible link between the deaths and the presence of bacteria in the OT is also being examined.

Banswara Deaths: Committee Formed for Inquiry

In Banswara, District Collector Inderjeet Singh Yadav said four deaths were reported over a span of four days and a five-member committee has been formed for a detailed inquiry.

"Four maternal deaths have been reported between July 7 and 10. Two patients were brought in a critical condition, while two cases involved caesarean procedures," Yadav said.

He said in one case, a minor girl died after being admitted in critical condition following complications during an abortion in a rural area.

In two other cases, severe anaemia is suspected to be the initial cause of death, while another woman died during surgery, with high blood pressure indicated as a contributing factor.

"A five-doctor committee has been formed, and a team from Jaipur is also arriving. The exact cause of deaths will be known after the report. If any lapse is found at any level, strict action will be taken," Yadav said.

He added that medical records are being examined and staff statements recorded as part of the probe, assuring that the inquiry will be conducted with full transparency.

Khimsar said the investigation will cover all aspects, including treatment protocols, quality of medicines, infection control and monitoring systems.

"The investigation will be scientific and fact-based, and conclusions will be drawn only after the report is received," he said.

Expressing condolences over the deaths, the minister termed the incidents "extremely unfortunate" and said strict action would be taken if negligence is found.