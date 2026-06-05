Eight Women Arrested In Mizoram Drug Bust, Heroin Worth Rs 70 Lakh Seized

Mizoram police have apprehended eight women and seized 352 grams of heroin worth Rs 70 lakh in Champhai district, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points Eight women were arrested in Mizoram's Champhai district for drug possession.

Police seized a total of 352 grams of heroin during these operations.

The estimated market value of the seized heroin is approximately Rs 70 lakh.

A significant portion (180 gm) was seized from a 19-year-old woman in Aizawl.

Most seizures occurred during routine vehicle inspections at the Khankawn check gate.

Eight women have been arrested with 352 gm of heroin during separate operations in east Mizoram's Champhai district, police said on Friday.

Most of the seizures were made during routine vehicle inspections at the Khankawn check gate on the outskirts of Champhai on Wednesday, a key transit point towards Aizawl, they said.

The largest seizure was reported from Aizawl's Bethlehem Vengchhak, where a 19-year-old woman was arrested with 180 gm heroin, police said in a statement.

The value of the total heroin seized is around Rs 70 lakh, it said. Further investigation is underway.