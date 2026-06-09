8 Things That Won't Disintegrate Even In Your Great, Great, Great Grandchild's Lifetime

Landfill sites are filling up faster than ever, raising concerns about where all our rubbish will go in the future.

India alone produces more than 150,000 to 170,000 tonnes of household waste every day, with each person, generating roughly 0.3 to 0.6 kg of rubbish daily, depending on the area and lifestyle, according to the Press Information Bureau.

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1. Glass Bottles

We generate nearly 3 million tonnes of discarded glass annually, via beverage bottles and more. Only 45 per cent is reused while the remaining waste is dumped in landfill sites, says The Better India.

A single glass bottle can take around 1 million years to fully break down.

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2. Disposable Nappies

Around the world, nearly 250 million single-use nappies are filled up each day, informs UN Environment Programme.

These everyday items create large amounts of waste and can remain in landfills for roughly 450 years before decomposing.

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3. Plastic Bottles

Our kitchens are packed with plastic bottles. India uses more than 14 lakh tonnes of PET plastic annually for bottled drinks, equal to over 3,800 tonnes every day, according to Moneycontrol.com

Most plastic bottles need about 450 years to naturally decompose.

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4. Plastic Bags

More than 500 billion throwaway plastic bags are used globally, with the average person using over 700 bags annually, says All India Plastics Manufacturers Associationas.

These lightweight plastics can linger in nature for around 200 to 500 years.

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5. Aluminium Cans

NITI Aayog states that aluminium use in India rose from 3.3 million tonnes in 2015-2016 to an estimated 5.3 million tonnes in 2020-2021 -- just a few years later.

Although recyclable, aluminium cans may still take between 80 and 200 years to completely break down.

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6. Milk Pouches

India throws away nearly 100 to 120 million plastic milk packets every single day, as per Chintan, an environmental research and action group.

These polyethylene pouches can remain in a landfill for anywhere between 10 and 1,000 years, creating a major environmental concern, according to Wisconsin government site www.richlandcenterwi.gov.

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7. Rubber-Soled Shoes

India's share in the global footwear industry has grown steadily, especially for shoes with rubber or plastic soles. In 2017, major brands like Adidas and Nike earned global revenue of over $53 billion, says Indian science publication Journal of Emerging Technologies and Innovative Research.

Shoes made with rubber or plastic soles can take around 50 to 80 years to decay naturally.

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8. Batteries

Many household batteries contain materials that can harm the environment if discarded incorrectly.

While standard alkaline batteries are safer for home disposal, other types may take nearly 100 years to decompose and should be recycled responsibly, according to various government guidelines.