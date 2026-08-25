8 overground workers of terrorists arrested in Kashmir

Security forces in Kashmir have significantly disrupted terror networks by arresting eight overground workers (OGWs) in three coordinated operations across Shopian and Pulwama districts, recovering a cache of arms and incriminating materials.

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Key Points Eight overground workers (OGWs) linked to terror outfits were arrested in three distinct security operations across Kashmir.

Operations in Shopian district led to the apprehension of six OGWs and the recovery of grenades, AK magazines, mobile phones, and materials linked to Hizbul Mujahideen.

Two more OGWs were arrested in Pulwama's Yarwan forest area, yielding a pistol, rounds, and a hand grenade.

These arrests are crucial for disrupting terror networks and preventing activities aimed at disturbing peace and security in the region.

Investigations are underway to determine the OGWs' activities, arms sources, and further terror linkages.

Security forces have arrested eight overground workers of terrorists in three separate operations across Kashmir, officials said on August 25, Tuesday.

On a tipoff, police and army personnel launched a joint operation in an orchard at Imamsahib in Shopian district.

During the search operation, security forces recovered one grenade, two AK magazines, four mobile phones and posters of a banned terror outfit from the orchard belonging to Nazir Ahmad Wani.

The three suspected overground workers (OGWs) were identified as Ashiq Hussain Kumar, Arif Kumar, and Harris Manzoor.

Shopian Operations Yield Six Arrests

Security forces had also arrested three OGWs from Shopian district late on Monday night.

The officials said three motorcycle-borne individuals were taken into custody after their search led to recovery of two hand grenade and some incriminating materials linked to Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

The arrested persons were identified as Junaid Ahmad Dar, Amir Yousuf and Junaid Muzaffar.

Pulwama Forest Operation Disrupts Terror Network

In another operation, security forces arrested two suspected over ground workers of terrorists in a forest area of Pulwama district, disrupting the terror network in the region.

"In a significant success towards disrupting terror networks and preventing attempts to disturb peace and security, police, Army and CRPF apprehended two terrorist associates and recovered one pistol, 12 pistol rounds and one hand grenade from their possession in the Yarwan forest area of CB Nath, Rajpora," the officials said.

Acting on coordinated security inputs, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the general Yarwan forest area, the officials said.

"During the operation, the joint teams noticed two individuals emerging from the forest towards CB Nath village in a suspicious manner. The alert teams swiftly moved in and apprehended both individuals," they said.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Latif Ahmad Deedad and Aejaz Ahmad Bajad.

During their search, one pistol, 12 pistol rounds and one hand grenade were recovered from their possession, the officials said, adding the suspects were taken into custody.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Unlawful activities Prevention Act was registered and investigation set into motion to ascertain their activities, establish the source of the recovered arms and ammunition, and identify further linkages.