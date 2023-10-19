8 French airports evacuated after bomb threat, to resume ops soon

Eight airports in France were forced to evacuate on Wednesday owing to security reasons, reported CNN.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

Beauvais airport near Paris said that it was evacuated "following an anonymous threat received by several French hubs."

However, it later said that it was in the process of reopening, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Strasbourg airport in eastern France said it was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Moreover, Nantes airport in Western France was also evacuated noting the same reason, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported, citing a police source.

The airports of Biarritz and Toulouse in the southwest, Lille in the north and Lyon-Bron in the southeast said that operations were resuming following a police operation.

All these four airports were evacuated earlier on Wednesday because of a bomb scare, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, operations at Nice airport in Southern France have already resumed after evacuation due to an unattended item earlier in the day.

The Palace of Versailles near Paris evacuated visitors for security reasons for the third time in less than a week, Paris said on its website on Wednesday.

According to CNN, the palace reopened to visitors later Wednesday.

Moreover, the venue was forced to evacuate on Tuesday since they found a suspicious item, and over the weekend due to a bomb threat.

Additionally, earlier on Saturday, Paris' Louvre museum was closed for security reasons but reopened the following day.

All these places in France raised their security alert level to the highest possible following a knife attack at a school in the northern city of Arras last week, reported CNN.