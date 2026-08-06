8 CRPF officers face action for skipping senior's lunch

Eight assistant commandant-rank officers in the CRPF have been issued show-cause notices for alleged insubordination after declining an official lunch with a senior officer during a training course in Madhya Pradesh.

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Key Points CRPF issues show-cause notices to eight assistant commandant-rank officers.

Officers allegedly declined an official lunch with a senior IPS officer.

Incident occurred during a technical training course in Madhya Pradesh.

The force considers the act as "insubordination."

Further disciplinary action is anticipated after explanations are submitted.

The CRPF has issued show-cause notices to eight assistant commandant-rank officers for allegedly declining an official lunch with their senior officer, official sources said.

CRPF Officers Face Insubordination Charges

They said that the officers, including a woman, were part of a batch undergoing training for a technical course about a month ago at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said the zonal head of the force, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, hosted the officers for a "working lunch."

The officers "declined" to attend the lunch and hence have been asked to explain the reason for this "insubordination" through a show-cause notice issued by the force headquarters, sources added.

A senior CRPF officer said that further disciplinary action will be taken once the concerned officers submit their explanations and the force examines them.