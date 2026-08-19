Brawl over girl wearing shorts at Maharashtra fort, 8 booked

The Pune police have registered a case against eight members of a right-wing outfit following an alleged assault at Sinhagad Fort, stemming from a moral policing incident over a young girl wearing shorts.

IMAGE: A view of the Kalyan Darwaja at Sinhagad fort, Maharashtra. Photograph: DesiBoy101/Wikipedia

Key Points Eight members of a right-wing outfit face charges for allegedly assaulting a man at Sinhagad Fort.

The altercation began over the group's objection to a young girl wearing shorts, leading to a heated argument.

The police registered an FIR after the complainant reported the assault and an attempt at moral policing.

The incident highlights concerns about public conduct and freedom of expression at historical sites.

The police have registered a case against eight members of a right-wing outfit for allegedly assaulting a man following an altercation at the popular Sinhagad fort near Pune city over the group members objecting to his friend's young daughter wearing shorts.

The police said the incident took place on Monday near the samadhi (memorial) of Tanaji Malusare, a legendary military commander and trusted companion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on the fort.

Details Of The Incident

"A group of members of the right-wing outfit objected to the girl wearing shorts on the fort, which led to a heated argument between them and the complainant.

"The argument escalated and the complainant was allegedly assaulted," inspector Rajesh Ramaghare of the Haveli police station said.

The group also allegedly misbehaved with another couple and attempted to resort to moral policing, he said.

The complainant later approached the police, following which an FIR was registered against eight members of the outfit, he said.