Elderly Woman Strangled By Caretaker In Bhubaneswar Home

Police in Bhubaneswar are investigating the alleged strangulation of a 76-year-old woman by her caretaker, who is suspected of fleeing with valuables in a case of murder for gain.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 76-year-old woman, Kunjalata Nanda, was allegedly strangled by her caretaker at her Bhubaneswar residence on Tuesday night.

The caretaker reportedly fled with jewellery and other valuables on a scooter, as seen in CCTV footage.

The incident was discovered on Wednesday morning after a tenant alerted one of Nanda's daughters.

Police suspect the motive to be murder for gain, with the caretaker currently missing.

A 76-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by her caretaker at her residence in Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar, police said on Wednesday.

Bhubaneswar Police Investigate Murder

The deceased, identified as Kunjalata Nanda, widow of a forest officer, lived alone in one portion of her two-storey house, while a tenant lived in another portion, a police officer said.

Her two sons live in the US and Mumbai, while her two married daughters reside at different locations in Bhubaneswar, he said.

The caretaker allegedly tied her up and strangled her before fleeing on a scooter with jewellery and other valuables. He is a resident of Tangi in Khurda district, the officer said.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning after the tenant, unable to get a response to repeated calls, alerted one of Nanda's daughters. Law enforcers from Laxmisagar police station subsequently reached the house.

CCTV footage showed the caretaker leaving the house late on Tuesday night on a scooter with two bags, a police officer said.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh and Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M also visited the crime scene.

"The caretaker has been missing since the crime. We suspect it to be a murder for gain, as some valuables are missing from the house," the DCP told reporters.