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Police Uncover And Destroy 7,300 Cannabis Plants In Remote Kerala Forest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 25, 2026 11:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kerala Police, in a significant anti-narcotics operation, successfully destroyed approximately 7,300 cannabis plants discovered in a remote Attappady forest, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug cultivation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Kerala Police destroyed approximately 7,300 cannabis plants in a remote Attappady forest.
  • The operation involved the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and local police.
  • Cultivators used sophisticated methods, including drip irrigation from forest streams.
  • The plants were found in two distinct areas, Ponnakkal Mala and Ankanyan Chola.
  • An investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the illegal cultivation.

Police have destroyed around 7,300 cannabis plants found growing in a remote forest area in Attappady here, officials on Friday said.

Details Of The Anti-Narcotics Operation

The plants were found in a difficult-to-access forest area between Ponnakkal Mala and Ankanyan Chola in Pudur panchayat during a joint search conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and a police team led by Agali Sub-Inspector Harshad, following a tip-off about widespread cannabis cultivation in the area, officials said.

 

The police team, which set out at around 4.30 am on Thursday, trekked for hours through steep and difficult terrain to reach the plantations, officials said.

Around 1,600 cannabis plants, about one-and-a-half months old, were found cultivated in 160 specially prepared beds between Ponnakkal Mala and Ankanyan Chola, police said.

Another 5,700 fully grown cannabis plants were found in 475 beds on the eastern side of Ponnakkal Mala, they said.

The cultivators had reportedly stored water from forest streams and installed a drip irrigation system to water the plants.

The cannabis plants were destroyed by setting them on fire at the spot, officials said.

Pudur police have registered two cases and launched a detailed investigation to identify those behind the cannabis cultivation, officials said.

Another large cannabis plantation was detected in Attappady on September 20.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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cannabis cultivationkerala policeattappady forestdrug bustanti-narcotics operation

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