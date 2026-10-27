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Jharkhand Police Rescue 73 Cattle, Arrest Six For Illegal Transport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 19:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jharkhand police successfully rescued 73 cattle and apprehended six individuals involved in their illegal transportation in Palamu district on Tuesday, thwarting an animal smuggling attempt.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Seventy-three cattle were rescued by police in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday.
  • Six individuals were arrested for illegally transporting the animals.
  • The rescue operation took place near Jond village around 2.30 am after a tip-off.
  • The arrested individuals include two from Uttar Pradesh and four from Lohardaga, Jharkhand.
  • The accused were transporting cattle from Lohardaga to Dehri on-Sone in Bihar.

Seventy-three cattle were rescued, and six people were arrested for illegally transporting the animals in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, police said.

Police Action Against Illegal Transport

Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up checkpoints at several locations and rescued the cattle from two container trucks near Jond village within Sadar police station limits around 2.30 am, they said.

 

"We rescued 73 cattle from the seized container trucks. Six people involved in transporting the cattle have been arrested," Medininagar SDPO Rajesh Yadav said.

Among the six people arrested, two are residents of Uttar Pradesh, and four are residents of Lohardaga district in Jharkhand, he said.

The accused told investigators they were transporting cattle from Lohardaga to Dehri on-Sone in Bihar. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

cattle rescueillegal transportpalamu policejharkhand crimeanimal smuggling

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