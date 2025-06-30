HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » 72-year-old woman among 4 shot dead in Manipur; Kuki group claims role

72-year-old woman among 4 shot dead in Manipur; Kuki group claims role

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
June 30, 2025 19:40 IST

At least four people, including a 72-year-old woman, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Monday, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ambush took place near Mongjang village around 2 pm when the victims were travelling in a car, a police officer said.

Mongjang is about five km from Churachandpur town.

 

Preliminary reports suggest that they were shot from a point-blank range, another official in the Churachandpur district headquarters said.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the United Kuki National Liberation Army (UKNLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The deceased were identified as Thenkhothang Haokip alias Thahpi (48), Seikhogin (34), Lengouhao (35) and Phalhing (72), sources said.

More than 12 empty bullet shells were also recovered from the spot, police said.

Additional security forces have been rushed to the area, they added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
