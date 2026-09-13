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Accused Arrested After Elderly Woman Sexually Assaulted In Arunachal Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 13, 2026 10:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a shocking incident from Arunachal Pradesh, a 70-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted, leading to the swift arrest and judicial remand of the accused, Kangge Pertin, amidst widespread condemnation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 70-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.
  • The accused, Kangge Pertin, was arrested and is currently in 14-day judicial custody.
  • Police registered a case under the BNS for rape and attempt to murder.
  • The Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society has condemned the incident and demanded strict action.

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man while returning home from her agricultural field in a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district, police said.

The accused choked and overpowered her before forcing her to the ground. He fled the spot after noticing some people approaching the area, police said.

 

Police Action And Public Outcry

A case was registered at the Dambuk police station under various provisions of the BNS, including those related to rape and attempt to murder, in connection with the incident that happened on September 9, they said.

The accused, identified as Kangge Pertin, was arrested subsequently. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody, police said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS) condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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sexual assaultarunachal pradesh crimeelderly woman safetykangge pertin arrestwomen's welfare society

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