70-year-old woman dies after collision between Mercedes, WagonR in Delhi

A tragic head-on collision between a Mercedes and a Maruti WagonR in Delhi's Narela area resulted in the death of a 70-year-old woman.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points A 70-year-old woman died in a head-on collision involving a Mercedes and a Maruti WagonR in Delhi's Narela.

The woman, identified as Urmila, was caught between the vehicles and sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

The Maruti WagonR was propelled backwards, hitting a parked three-wheeler loading van.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances, including examining CCTV footage and witness statements.

The exact cause of the collision and any potential traffic violations are under scrutiny.

A 70-year-old woman was killed after being caught between two cars that collided head-on in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday morning, police said.

The collision between a Mercedes and a Maruti WagonR took place at 8 am in front of Himalayas Apartment in the Mamurpur area. The impact sent the WagonR hurtling backwards, after which it rammed into a three-wheeler loading van parked nearby, according to the preliminary investigation.

The woman, identified as Urmila, a resident of Mamurpur, was present at the spot. "She was caught between the vehicles and sustained fatal injuries. She died at the scene," a senior police officer said.

Investigation Underway Into Fatal Crash

The WagonR driver suffered minor injuries in the accident and was provided medical treatment. No other serious injuries have been reported so far.

Following the accident, a police team from Narela police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The area was inspected and the circumstances leading to the collision are being examined, police said.

A case under relevant sections relating to the fatal road accident is being registered at Narela police station. The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

CCTV Footage And Witness Statements Crucial

Investigators are also examining the sequence of events leading up to the crash, including the position and movement of the three vehicles involved.

The driver's statements and other persons who may have witnessed the collision are likely to be recorded as part of the probe.

The police are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to ascertain the speed and movement of the Mercedes and WagonR before the collision and determine how the accident occurred.

The exact circumstances that led to the head-on collision, including whether any traffic violation or other factor was involved, will be established during the investigation, the officer said.