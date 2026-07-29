70-year-old man falls into manhole in Hyderabad after heavy rain

A 70-year-old man was tragically washed away after falling into an open manhole following heavy rainfall in Hyderabad.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 70-year-old man was washed away in an open manhole in Hyderabad after heavy rainfall.

Intensive search operations are currently underway by rescue teams to locate the missing elderly man.

The incident highlights the dangers posed by open manholes during monsoon season in urban areas.

This tragedy follows another recent drowning incident in Telangana's Nizamabad district involving four youths.

A 70-year-old man was washed away after allegedly falling into an open manhole late last night following heavy rainfall in the Miyapur police station limits of Hyderabad, the police said.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot shortly after the incident was reported, and intensive search operations are currently underway to trace him.

Search Operations Underway For Missing Man

According to the police officials, the victim has been identified as Balaiah, a native of Prem Nagar in Hafizpet.

Speaking on the incident, an official from Miyapur police station said, "Last night we received information that a 70-year-old man named Balaiah, a native of Prem Nagar, Hafizpet, was washed away after falling into an open manhole. Rescue teams reached the spot and are making efforts to trace him."

Local authorities and disaster response teams are continuing search efforts in the drainage line to locate the missing elderly man.

Recent Drowning Incidents In Telangana

Earlier on July 28, three bodies were recovered after four youths drowned in the Sri Ram Sagar Project in Telangana's Nizamabad district, while a search operation is underway to trace the fourth person, the police said.

According to Nizamabad Police, the four youths had entered the project area when they drowned. On receiving information, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Police said three bodies have been recovered, while efforts are continuing to locate the fourth youth.

According to the police, three of the deceased were natives of Arshapalli, while the fourth youth is from Hyderabad.

The recovered bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that further investigation into the incident is underway.