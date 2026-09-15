Neighbour's Family Accused In Fatal Attack On Elderly Man

A tragic incident in Muzaffarnagar's Kharad village saw a 70-year-old man allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour's family, sparking local protests and a police murder investigation.

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Key Points A 70-year-old man, Jaisingh Kashyap, was fatally attacked by his neighbour's family in Kharad village, Muzaffarnagar.

The incident occurred while Kashyap was selling vinegar outside his home, leading to his death after being rushed to a hospital.

Police have filed a murder case against five individuals, including Pappu Jat, his wife, and three sons, all of whom are currently absconding.

Local residents protested the killing, demanding swift action, prompting increased security deployment in the village.

The exact motive behind the fatal assault remains under investigation by authorities.

A 70-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour's family while he was selling vinegar outside his house in Kharad village under the Phugana police station area here on Tuesday, police said.

Police Launch Murder Investigation

Additional SP (Rural) M Akshay Sanjay said police have registered a murder case against Pappu Jat, his wife Pushpa and their three sons Raju, Tejvir and Manoj. All the accused are absconding and efforts are on to arrest them, he said.

According to a complaint lodged by the deceased's son Omvir, his father Jaisingh Kashyap was selling vinegar outside his house when his neighbour allegedly attacked him with sticks. Jaisingh was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Following the incident, local residents staged a protest and refused to hand over the body to the police, demanding strict action against the accused. The exact cause of the incident could not be ascertained yet, police said.

Senior police officials reached the spot and pacified the protesters. The body was later sent for postmortem. Security has been tightened in the village and additional police personnel deployed to prevent any untoward incident and maintain peace, officials said.