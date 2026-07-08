7 girls collapse after sit-up punishment at Bihar school over homework

Discover how a teacher's arbitrary punishment in Bihar's Khagaria district led to seven schoolgirls fainting, sparking outrage and prompting an official investigation into student safety and teacher accountability.

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Key Points Seven schoolgirls in Khagaria, Bihar, fainted after being punished by a teacher.

The incident occurred at Eknia Middle School where Class 6 students were made to do sit-ups for incomplete homework.

All affected girls received primary treatment and were discharged after their condition stabilised.

Parents and villagers protested, leading to an official inquiry into the teacher's actions.

Education officials have sought explanations and warned other schools against similar incidents.

Seven schoolgirls fainted following punishment by a teacher in Bihar's Khagaria district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Eknia Middle School on Tuesday under Mansi Nagar Panchayat in the district.

Several Class 6 students were allegedly made to do sit-ups by a teacher for not completing their homework, during which seven girls fainted and fell to the ground, officials said.

Official Action And Community Reaction

All the girls, who were taken to Mansi Community Health Centre (CHC) for primary treatment, were discharged after their condition stabilised.

Following the incident, parents and villagers gathered at the school premises and expressed their anger but were calmed down by officials, they added.

"Children should not have been subjected to such treatment. A teacher at the school acted arbitrarily. Explanations have been sought from him and the headmaster. If their replies are unsatisfactory, suspension proceedings will be initiated," District Education Officer Amarendra Kumar Gond said. Teachers of other schools have also been warned to ensure that such an incident is not repeated in the future, he added.