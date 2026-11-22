A devastating road accident in Gujarat's Kutch district has claimed the lives of seven Army family members, including three young children, prompting condolences and relief announcements from top government officials.

IMAGE: Police carry out rescue operation at the accident site after a truck collided with a car in Kutch, Gujarat, November 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven members of Army families, including three children, died in a car-truck collision on Saturday night in Kutch, Gujarat.

The victims, all natives of Garhwal, Uttarakhand, were returning to Bhuj after visiting the Rann of Kutch.

The impact of the collision was severe, killing all seven occupants, including a three-month-old baby girl, on the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's next of kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PMNRF.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his deepest condolences to the affected families.

Seven members of Army families, including three children, were killed after a speeding truck collided with their car on a national highway in Gujarat's Kutch district, the police said on Sunday.

Details Of The Tragic Collision

The crash occurred around 10 pm on Saturday when the families were returning to Bhuj after a visit to the Rann of Kutch, an official from the Kutch West police control room said.

He said the impact of the collision was so severe that all seven occupants, including a three-month-old baby girl, were killed on the spot, and it took hours to extricate the bodies from the mangled mass of metal.

Victims Identified As Army Personnel's Kin

The victims, all natives of Garhwal in Uttarakhand, were family members of Army personnel posted in Bhuj, he said.

The deceased were identified as Saurabh Singh Negi (30), his wife Savita (30), their three-month-old daughter Sivika, Rajesh Singh Rawat (35) and his daughter Rakshita (7), Rinki Gosain (30) and her four-year-old daughter Vamika, the official said.

Preliminary observations suggest that the collision occurred while the car was attempting to overtake the truck, Kutch superintendent of police Vikas Sunda said.

Speaking about the incident, the SP said the occupants of the car sustained injuries following the collision. A police team reached the spot and immediately initiated rescue operations, while an ambulance was also called.

“Preliminary observations suggest that the collision occurred while the car was attempting an overtake. The occupants of the car sustained injuries. A police team arrived at the scene and immediately initiated rescue efforts. An ambulance was summoned; however, unfortunately, all seven individuals in the car—comprising two men, two women, and three children—lost their lives,” he said.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is currently examining the accident site, and further investigation into the incident is underway, Sunda said.

PM And Home Minister Express Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the tragedy and announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kutch, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the PMO India posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended condolences. In a message posted on X, Shah said, "The road accident in Kutch, Gujarat, is extremely tragic. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured."

-- With ANI inputs