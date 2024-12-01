7 Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana, 2 AK-47s recovered

Seven Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the police in a forest area in Mulugu district of Telangana on Sunday.

IMAGE: Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred during a combing operation in the forest area of Eturnagaram between Greyhounds, an elite anti-Maoist force of the Telangana police and the ultras, the police said.

"Seven maoists were killed in the exchange of fire", a senior police official told PTI, adding two AK 47 rifles were among the weapons seized from the scene.

Among those killed was Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, secretary of Telangana state committee (Yellandu Narsampet) of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist, he said.