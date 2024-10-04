News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 7 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered

7 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 04, 2024 17:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seven Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Friday, a senior police official said.

IMAGE: A security jawan inspecting the area after an encounter with Maoists in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, May 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The gunfight broke out at around 1 pm in the forest of Abhujmaad on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border when a joint team of security personnel was out on anti-Naxal operation, he said.

 

After the guns fell silent, bodies of seven Maoists along with a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and one SLR (self-loading rifle), were recovered from the encounter spot, the official said.

A search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

After this latest encounter, 164 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate gun battles in the Bastar region comprising seven districts including Dantewada and Narayanpur, so far this year, police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Enlist the army to fight the Naxalites!
Enlist the army to fight the Naxalites!
Lay down arms or else...: Amit Shah warns Naxals
Lay down arms or else...: Amit Shah warns Naxals
How Maharashtra Plans To Prosecute 'Urban Naxals'
How Maharashtra Plans To Prosecute 'Urban Naxals'
SC refuses to review order on sub-classification of SCs
SC refuses to review order on sub-classification of SCs
Ex-NIA chief Kumar to head BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit
Ex-NIA chief Kumar to head BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit
Jaishankar, not Modi, to attend SCO summit in Pakistan
Jaishankar, not Modi, to attend SCO summit in Pakistan
Govinda Blows A Kiss After Discharge
Govinda Blows A Kiss After Discharge
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

29 Maoists slain in Chh'garh's biggest ever encounter

29 Maoists slain in Chh'garh's biggest ever encounter

Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks

Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances