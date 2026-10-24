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Seven Held In Siddipet Teen Sexual Assault Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 24, 2026 12:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Siddipet district have arrested four men and apprehended three minors in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, highlighting the ongoing efforts to protect children under the POCSO Act.

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Key Points

  • Four men were arrested and three minors apprehended in Siddipet district on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
  • The seven accused, who had befriended the girl, reportedly assaulted her over the past few months.
  • A case was registered at Maddur police station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, based on the girl's mother's complaint.
  • The four adult accused were remanded to judicial custody by a court on Friday, while the three minors were sent to a state-run Children's Home for Boys.

Four men were arrested and three minors apprehended for "sexually assaulting" a 16-year-old girl in Siddipet district, police said on Saturday.

Investigation And Arrests

The seven accused, who had befriended the girl, allegedly assaulted her over the past few months, a senior police official said.

 

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case was registered at Maddur police station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During the investigation, the four adult accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody by a court on Friday. The three minors were apprehended and sent to a state-run Children's Home for Boys, the official said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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siddipet sexual assaultpocso actteenage girl assaulttelangana crimechild protection

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