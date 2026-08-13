7 dead, 2 still feared trapped in Mumbai's landslide

Ongoing search and rescue operations in Mumbai's Sakinaka area face significant challenges as two people remain trapped after a deadly landslide, highlighting the dangers of monsoon-related disasters in vulnerable regions.

IMAGE: The site of the landslide which led to seven deaths in Mumbai on August 12, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven people have died and seven injured in a Mumbai landslide in the Sakinaka area.

Two individuals are still feared trapped under debris, prompting ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Rescue operations are challenging due to narrow access and restrictions on heavy machinery use.

Teams from NDRF, fire brigade, and BMC are involved in the continuous search.

Residents of vulnerable shanties have been evacuated, with BMC issuing prior warnings about landslide risks.

Search and rescue operations were underway for the second day on August 13, Thursday, at the site of a landslide in Mumbai, where two persons were still feared trapped under the debris, the officials said.

The landslide struck a row tenement located near a hillock in the Sakinaka area in the early hours of Wednesday following heavy rains, claiming seven lives and leaving seven others injured.

Challenges In Mumbai Landslide Rescue

Soil and boulders from the adjoining hillock fell on three shanties in Gaushiya Chawl in Ashok Nagar locality of Chirag Nagar.

As per the officials, a couple of people were still feared trapped in debris, but the rescue operation remained challenging due to the site's narrow access, which also restricted the use of heavy machinery.

Teams comprising personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued the search and rescue operation at the site for the second day, a civic official said.

Residents of adjoining shanties have been evacuated, and the civic administration has made arrangements for their temporary accommodation.

The BMC said it had been issuing warnings and conducting awareness drives in areas vulnerable to landslides and rockfalls, particularly during the monsoon.