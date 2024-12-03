News
7 arrested over vandalism at B'desh mission in Tripura

7 arrested over vandalism at B'desh mission in Tripura

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 03, 2024 11:34 IST
Action was taken against four police officers and seven people were arrested in connection with the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Security beefed up after protesters broke out police barricades during a protest against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, at the Assistant High Commission in Agartala on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Three sub-inspectors were suspended and a deputy superintendent of police was 'closed', asking him to report to the police headquarters, for alleged negligence in duty, SP of West Tripura Kiran Kumar K told PTI.

"A suo moto case was registered at the New Capital Complex (NCC) police station over the incident. Seven persons have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the incident," he said.

 

Police have already begun an investigation into the incident, and will take steps as per the law, he added.

Security was beefed up at the consulate following the incident, and CRPF and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel were deployed, the SP said.

The incident happened on Monday as activists of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity were protesting the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Manik Saha said, "During the protest rally, a group of youth tried to barge into the Assistant High Commission office of Bangladesh in Agartala. I condemned the incident. Peaceful protest can be allowed but such behaviour is not acceptable."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
