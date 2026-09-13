Elderly Woman Found Murdered With Face Crushed In Meerut Village

Police in Meerut are investigating the brutal murder of a 65-year-old woman whose body was found with a crushed face in Ganeshpur village, with robbery suspected as a potential motive.

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Key Points A 65-year-old woman, Vimla, was found murdered in Ganeshpur village, Meerut, with her face crushed.

A blood-stained brick was recovered from the crime scene, indicating a brutal attack.

The victim's family reported missing gold earrings, silver anklets, and an amulet, raising suspicions of robbery.

Police have not confirmed robbery as the motive and are investigating all possible angles in the case.

Two police teams have been formed to probe the murder, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

A 65-year-old woman was found murdered with her face crushed in Ganeshpur village here on Sunday, police said.

Vimla, wife of Suresh and a resident of Ganeshpur, was found near old shops along the Bijnor-Mawana road, about a kilometre from the village. A blood-stained brick was recovered from the spot, police said.

Investigation Underway In Brutal Murder

According to her family, Vimla had left home around 5 am to visit the fields but did not return. The family alleged that her gold earrings, silver anklets and an amulet worn around her neck were missing, raising suspicion of robbery. Police, however, said robbery had not been confirmed and all possible angles were being investigated.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination and two teams had been formed to probe the case. The cause of death and further action would be determined on the basis of the post-mortem report and investigation, he said.