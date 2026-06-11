Elderly Man Dies After Objecting To Abusive Language In UP Village

In a shocking incident from Muzaffarnagar, a 65-year-old man was tragically beaten to death after he bravely objected to abusive language during a minor dispute, leading to one arrest and an ongoing police investigation.

Key Points A 65-year-old man, Virendra Sharma, was fatally assaulted in Sikanderpur village, Muzaffarnagar.

The incident occurred after Sharma objected to the use of expletives during a minor altercation.

Police have registered a case against Ranvir and his son Nitin, with Nitin already arrested.

Sharma sustained life-threatening injuries and died during treatment, prompting a police investigation.

A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Sikanderpur village on Thursday after he objected to the use of expletives during an altercation over a minor issue, officials said.

Police Investigate Fatal Altercation

According to Circle Officer Devvrat Vajpayee, a case has been registered against Ranvir and his son Nitin in connection with the incident and the deceased has been identified as Virendra Sharma. The CO said Nitin has been arrested, while efforts are on to apprehend the other accused.

In a complaint the victim's son, Arun Kumar Sharma, said an altercation broke out between the parties over a minor issue. The complainant alleged that when Virendra objected to the accused persons abusing during the quarrel, they assaulted and severely beat him.

Police said Sharma sustained life-threatening injuries in the attack and died during treatment. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, the officer said.