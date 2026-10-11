Elderly Farmer Found Murdered Near Tubewell In UP Village

Police in Fatehpur are investigating the brutal murder of 65-year-old farmer Sitaram Pal, who was found dead near his tubewell in Satopit village on Sunday morning.

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Key Points A 65-year-old farmer was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon on Saturday night in Satopit village, Fatehpur.

The deceased, Sitaram Pal, was found blood-soaked near his tubewell and poultry farm on Sunday morning.

Family members have denied any known enmity, prompting a police investigation into unidentified persons.

Special police teams have been formed to identify the accused and probe the incident.

A 65-year-old farmer was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon while sleeping near his private tubewell in a village here, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Underway

The incident took place on Saturday night in Satopit village under the Asothar police station area, Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said.

The deceased, identified as Sitaram Pal, had gone to sleep near his tubewell, located around 150 metres from his house, where he also ran a small poultry farm, the SP said.

On Sunday morning, some villagers spotted Pal's blood-soaked body lying on a cot and informed the police.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination, Manglik said.

The deceased's family members have denied any known enmity with anyone, he said.

A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons, and special police teams have been formed to investigate the incident and identify the accused, the officer added.