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Police Investigate Murder Of Elderly Man In Kannauj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
September 18, 2026 13:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Kannauj are actively investigating the brutal murder of 62-year-old Pravesh Dubey, who was found killed in his home, as authorities work to identify the perpetrators and uncover the motive behind the crime.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

A 62-year-old man was found murdered in his house in the district, a police official said on Friday.

Pravesh Dubey was sleeping in the verandah of his house in Behrin village on Thursday night when he was attacked with a sharp weapon, they said.

 

Kannauj Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar said police are making efforts to identify the killers and ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The body has sent for postmortem examination.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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