Home » News » Police Investigate Murder Of Elderly Man In Kannauj

Police in Kannauj are actively investigating the brutal murder of 62-year-old Pravesh Dubey, who was found killed in his home, as authorities work to identify the perpetrators and uncover the motive behind the crime.

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Key Points A 62-year-old man, Pravesh Dubey, was found murdered in his Kannauj home.

He was attacked with a sharp weapon while sleeping in his verandah.

Police are actively investigating to identify the culprits and establish a motive.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

A 62-year-old man was found murdered in his house in the district, a police official said on Friday.

Pravesh Dubey was sleeping in the verandah of his house in Behrin village on Thursday night when he was attacked with a sharp weapon, they said.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar said police are making efforts to identify the killers and ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The body has sent for postmortem examination.