Police Investigate Murder Of Elderly Man In Kannauj

Police in Kannauj are actively investigating the brutal murder of 62-year-old Pravesh Dubey, who was found killed in his home, as authorities work to identify the perpetrators and uncover the motive behind the crime.
A 62-year-old man was found murdered in his house in the district, a police official said on Friday.
Pravesh Dubey was sleeping in the verandah of his house in Behrin village on Thursday night when he was attacked with a sharp weapon, they said.
Kannauj Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar said police are making efforts to identify the killers and ascertain the motive behind the murder.
The body has sent for postmortem examination.
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