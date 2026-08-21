62-year-old disable man pushed off Mumbai local train over seat, dies

Discover the tragic details of a physically-challenged man's death after being pushed from a Mumbai local train following a seating dispute, highlighting growing concerns over passenger safety.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 62-year-old physically-challenged man died after being pushed from a Mumbai local train.

The incident stemmed from an argument over seating in a coach dedicated for physically-challenged passengers.

The accused, Amjad Safriddin Shaikh, was apprehended by co-passengers and handed over to the police.

A murder case has been registered against Shaikh under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (1).

This marks the third fatal incident involving passengers on Mumbai local trains this year.

A 62-year-old physically-challenged man died on Thursday after allegedly being pushed out of a moving local train in Mumbai by a fellow passenger following an argument, police said.

The incident occurred between Mahim and Bandra railway stations at 1.22 pm on board a Borivali-bound local train from Churchgate, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

Fatal Seating Dispute On Mumbai Local

The victim, identified as Kejitan Pal Denis Piris, a resident of Santacruz (East), was allegedly pushed off the train by 48-year-old Amjad Safriddin Shaikh following an argument over sitting in the coach dedicated for physically-challenged passengers, the official of Bandra GRP said.

Other passengers in the compartment nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police after the train reached the Bandra station, according to him.

Piris sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where he died during treatment, he said. Shaikh was taken into custody by the railway police after a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (1) (murder) was registered against him, the police said.

This is probably the third incident this year in which a Mumbai local train passenger was murdered by a fellow traveller. In the last week of June, Mayank Lohar (22) was allegedly killed by Roshan Ramesh Suvarna (30) inside a first-class compartment between Andheri and Borivali stations following an argument over keeping the doors open amid rains.

On January 24, 33-year-old mathematics professor, Alok Kumar Singh, was fatally stabbed in the abdomen with a sharp tweezer by a co-passenger during a minor argument on a local train approaching Malad station.