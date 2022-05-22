News
62 booked for pro-Pak slogan at rally in J'khand; police verifying video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 22, 2022 19:21 IST
As many as 62 people, including a newly elected panchayat samiti member, have been booked for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans at a panchayat poll victory procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: PTI Photo

A video clip of the procession outside Bazar Samiti, where several people were heard shouting 'Pakistan zindabad', went viral on social media, following which the police swung into action and registered a case in the matter, Hazaribag superintendent of police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

 

No arrest has been made so far as the police are still verifying the authenticity of the clip, Chothe explained.

Local leader Amina Khatoon's victory in the first phase of panchayat elections prompted her supporters to take out a rally on Saturday from Shiladih in Barkatha block, he said.

"An FIR has been lodged against 12 named people, including the newly elected panchayat samiti member of Shiladih, and 50 unknown persons. The team is working to ascertain the truth behind the viral video. If it is found to be authentic, strong action will be taken against everyone," the SP added.

This was the second such incident reported amid the four-phase panchayat polls.

On April 21, a candidate for the post of gram panchayat head in a village of Giridih district, along with two of his supporters, was arrested for allegedly raising similar pro-Pakistan slogans, as he was on his way to file nomination for the election.

Two phases of the elections have been conducted, while polling for the third and fourth phases will be held on May 24 and May 27 respectively. Results for the first phase of polls were declared last week.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
