Ahmedabad Crime Branch Detains 61 Illegal Immigrants Ahead Of Diwali

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has launched a significant pre-Diwali crackdown, detaining 61 illegal immigrants, primarily from Bangladesh, to bolster public safety and security across the city.

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Key Points Ahmedabad Crime Branch detained 61 illegal immigrants, predominantly from Bangladesh, in a pre-Diwali crackdown on Monday.

The operation aimed to enhance public safety and security ahead of the festive season.

Legal procedures for the deportation of the detained individuals are currently underway.

Last year, the Ahmedabad police detained more than 200 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly living illegally.

Previous operations include detentions in April 2025 and October last year, targeting illegal residents.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has detained 61 illegal immigrants, predominantly from Bangladesh, during a city-wide crackdown ahead of the Diwali festivities aimed at ensuring public safety, police said on Monday.

Legal procedures for deportation of the detained persons were underway, the Crime Branch said in a press note.

Ahmedabad Police Intensify Crackdown On Illegal Immigrants

The drive was conducted through intelligence gathering and coordinated raids across multiple zones of the city to identify foreign nationals residing in India illegally, it said.

The operation, which resulted in the detention of 61 illegal immigrants, was aimed at strengthening public safety and security ahead of the festive season, the police said.

Verification drives and legal action against illegal immigrants would continue, they said.

Last year, the Ahmedabad police detained more than 200 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly living illegally in different parts of the city.

In April 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the city police raided the Chandola Lake area and detained over 200 Bangladeshi nationals residing there illegally with the help of a local strongman, officials earlier said.

In another operation in October last year, police detained 17 Bangladeshi women living illegally in rented houses in different localities of the Sola area by concealing their identities, they said.