600 Detained During Gyanesh Kumar Mumbai Protest

IMAGE: Mumbai police barricaded August Kranti Maidan -- where the call for Quit India was given on August 9, 1942 -- ahead of a protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party protest in New Delhi. Several hundred protesters were detained near Grant Road, the railway sttaion closest to the hallowed freedom site in south Mumbai, here and below. All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Around 600 people, including members of Tushar Gandhi-led organisation Hum Bharat Ke Log and CPI-M supporters, were detained by the Mumbai police at August Kranti Maidan for protesting without permission in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party protest in New Delhi.

Tushar Gandhi -- the Mahatma's great grandson -- was taken to the D N Nagar police station in Andheri West, north west Mumbai, while activist Feroz Mithiborwala was detained from his residence.

Actor Imran Khan was also detained in Mumbai during the protest.

Workers of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi were also detained during a separate demonstration near Hutatma Chowk south Mumbai.

The authorities cited a Bombay high court order stating that August Kranti Maidan is not a designated protest site.

The CJP called for a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and changes concerning Form 6, used for voter registration.

Key Points Around 600 individuals, including Tushar Gandhi, were detained by the Mumbai police for protesting without permission.

The protests in Mumbai were held in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party protest in New Delhi.

The CJP's Delhi protest at Jantar Mantar targets Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-list manipulation.

Mumbai authorities cited a Bombay high court order, stating August Kranti Maidan is not a designated protest site.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff