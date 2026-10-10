Major Cannabis Haul In Beed, One Arrested

Maharashtra police have made a significant drug bust in Beed, seizing over 60 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh and arresting a 60-year-old man involved in its illegal commercial sale.

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Key Points Police in Beed, Maharashtra, seized over 60 kilograms of cannabis.

The seized contraband is valued at Rs 30 lakh.

A 60-year-old man, Ghauskhan alias Babu Umarkhan Pathan, was arrested on Friday night.

The cannabis was stored for illegal commercial sale at a house in Rajuri.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985.

The police have seized more than 60 kilograms of cannabis valued at Rs 30 lakh at Rajuri in Maharashtra's Beed district and arrested a 60-year-old man, an official said.

Police raided a house in Rajuri (Navgan) under Beed (Rural) police station limits on Friday night and recovered ganja packed in four sacks, the official said.

The accused, identified as Ghauskhan alias Babu Umarkhan Pathan, was arrested from the house after it was established that the contraband had been stored for illegal commercial sale.

A case has been registered at Beed Rural police station under sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.