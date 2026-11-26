Police in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have detained a 42-year-old man in connection with the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat child sexual abuse under stringent laws like POCSO.

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Key Points A 42-year-old man, Ram Avtar, has been detained in Shahjahanpur, UP, for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday evening in a village under the Tilhar police station area.

The accused allegedly lured the girl into his house after she returned from a nearby shop.

The girl managed to escape and informed her mother, leading to police action.

A case has been registered against Ram Avtar under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A man was detained for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in a village in the Tilhar police station area, an officer said on Thursday.

Details Of The Alleged Crime

Circle Officer Vidush Saxena told PTI that the incident took place on Tuesday evening in a village under the Tilhar police station area.

The accused, identified as Ram Avtar, 42, allegedly asked the girl, who was playing outside her house, to fetch something from a nearby shop. When she returned, he took her inside his house and allegedly raped her, Saxena said.

The accused lives alone in his house, he said, adding that the girl narrated the incident to her mother after managing to escape from his house.

The girl has been sent to a hospital for a medical examination and a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.