Police in Faridabad have registered a case under the POCSO Act and launched a search for a 55-year-old neighbour accused of molesting a six-year-old girl playing outside her home.

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Key Points A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a 55-year-old neighbour in Faridabad.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night while the girl was playing outside her home.

The girl's mother witnessed the alleged act, causing the accused to flee.

Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused is currently absconding, and authorities are searching for him, officials said on Friday.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a neighbour here, with police registering a POCSO case and launching a search to nab the absconding accused, officials said on Friday.

Police Action Under POCSO Act

It is alleged that a 55-year-old neighbour grabbed the girl while she was playing in the street outside her home, located under Dabua police station area, and began engaging in obscene acts with her, police said.

During this, the girl's mother arrived at the scene and witnessed the incident, forcing the accused to flee.

On the mother's complaint, a case was registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Dabua police station, officials said.

According to the complaint, the girl was playing in the street outside their home on Wednesday night. During this, the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood, allegedly approached the child, grabbed her and engaged in inappropriate acts with her, before her mother arrived and caught him in the act.

"An FIR under the POCSO Act has been registered. The accused is absconding, and efforts are underway to arrest him," a senior officer said.