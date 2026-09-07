6-year-old donates piggybank savings to Nepal flood victims, wins hearts

A six-year-old boy from Kushinagar, Alfaz Sheikh, has captured hearts by donating his entire year's savings to aid victims of the devastating Nepal floods, showcasing profound compassion and humanitarian spirit.

IMAGE: Six-year-old Alfaz Sheikh hands over his piggy bank to the DM for Nepal flood victims . Photograph: Screen grab from @ANI/X

Key Points Six-year-old Alfaz Sheikh from Kushinagar donated his year-long savings to Nepal flood victims.

Moved by television and social media images, Alfaz approached the district magistrate with his piggy bank.

His compassionate act garnered praise from officials, highlighting his humanitarian sensitivity.

The donation, estimated at Rs 20,000, exemplifies that the value of help lies in intention, not just amount.

Efforts are underway to ensure Alfaz's savings reach Nepal's flood relief efforts as per his wish.

A six-year-old boy from Kushinagar district has won hearts by deciding to donate all of his savings, collected over the past year in a piggy bank, for the victims of devastating floods in neighbouring Nepal.



Alfaz Sheikh, a resident of Betiya village in the Padrauna tehsil area of Kushinagar district, was deeply moved after watching images of the devastation and suffering caused by the floods in Nepal on television and social media, the officials said.



On September 3, the child arrived at the office of the Kushinagar district magistrate Mahender Singh Tawar carrying his piggy bank filled with savings.



He handed over the piggy bank to the district magistrate and requested that the money be deposited in a relief fund and sent to the flood victims in Nepal, the officials said.

Inspiring Act Of Compassion

The six-year-old's gesture drew the attention of officials and employees present at the district magistrate's office, who praised his compassion and willingness to help people in distress.



"At an age when children usually save money for toys and their small personal needs, Alfaz decided to dedicate his entire savings of one year to help disaster victims," a district administration official said.



The officials described the child's initiative as an example of humanitarian sensitivity and goodwill towards a neighbouring country.



Tawar also shared details of the child's gesture on his official X handle.

A Gesture Beyond Monetary Value

The aministration officials said efforts were being made to find an appropriate way to send the child's savings to Nepal in accordance with his wish.



Alfaz's gesture, they said, was a reminder that the value of help is determined not by the amount of money involved but by the intention behind it.



The child's grandfather, Kaslim Ali, told reporters that he was moved after seeing devastating pictures coming from Nepal after the flood and expressed his desire to donate his savings which will be about Rs 20,000 in his piggy bank.



"We reached the district magistrate office where Alfaz handed over his piggy bank to the DM," Ali said.



The boy's father works in Riyadh, and the boy is the third among four children.