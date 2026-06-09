Pakistan Forces Repel Taliban Check Post Seizure Bid, Abductions Follow

Taliban militants launched deadly attacks near Peshawar, Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of six Frontier Constabulary personnel and the abduction of two others, with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claiming responsibility.

Key Points Six Frontier Constabulary personnel were killed and four injured in a Taliban attack on a check post in Hassan Khel, Peshawar.

Security forces successfully repelled the attack, killing eight militants who attempted to seize the check post.

In a separate incident near Peshawar, two security personnel were abducted after militants bombed the Kishan Ganga check-post.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for both militant attacks in northwest Pakistan.

Six Frontier Constabulary personnel were killed and four others injured in clashes with the Taliban militants who attempted to seize a check post in Hassan Khel area, some 30 km southwest of Peshawar in northwest Pakistan, officials said on Tuesday.

Security forces successfully thwarted the militants' attempt to seize the Federal Constabulary check post and killed eight terrorists on Monday, they said.

The militants launched the attack on the check post with the apparent intention of taking control of the facility. However, alert personnel responded immediately, triggering an intense exchange of fire, officials said.

Six Frontier Constabulary personnel were killed four were injured, they said.

Following reports of the attack, additional contingents of security forces rushed to the area and established a security cordon. A clearance and search operation is currently underway to eliminate any remaining militant presence, they said.

Separate Attack And Abductions Reported

Separately, two security personnel were abducted during an attack by militants on the Kishan Ganga check-post near Frontier Region Jina Kor, in Mattani area on the outskirts of Peshawar.

The militants used heavy weapons, destroyed 4 vehicles, and bombed the check-post building.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan has claimed responsibility.