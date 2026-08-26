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6 drown to death in Karnataka lake, probe on

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt August 26, 2026 12:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The police in Vijayapura, Karnataka, are investigating the mysterious discovery of six bodies, including four women and two boys, found floating in Bhutnal Lake, as they explore potential causes like accidental drowning or suicide.

Death

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Unsplash

Key Points

  • Six bodies, including four women and two boys, were found in Bhutnal Lake, Vijayapura. 
  • The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unknown, prompting a police investigation.
  • Authorities are exploring possibilities such as accidental drowning or suicide.
  • Police are checking missing persons reports to identify the deceased.
  • Post-mortem examinations are crucial to determine the exact cause of death.

Six bodies, including that of two boys, were found floating in Bhutnal Lake in the district headquarters town of Vijayapura, the police said on August 26, Wednesday.

Investigation Into Mysterious Lake Deaths

The bodies of four women and two boys were recovered and the circumstances leading to the deaths are yet to be established, they said.

 

"There is a suspicion that they may have slipped and fallen into the lake while coming to see it," the police said, adding that Dy SP Nagaraj, Adarsh Nagar police station PSI Sitaram and other personnel visited the spot.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately known, the police said.

The police said they were examining multiple possibilities, including suicide and accidental drowning.

The police said they were checking whether any family had recently reported several people missing and were gathering information from such complaints.

The cause and circumstances of the deaths would become clearer after post-mortem examinations, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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