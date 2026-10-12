6 Delhi metro stations to be shut ahead of Cong's protest

Six major Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, will experience closures until 4 pm on Monday as the Congress party stages a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar regarding "vote chori" allegations.

IMAGE: Police officers stand guard outside a closed metro station on the day of a Cockroach Janta Party protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, October 10, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points Six Delhi Metro stations, including Central Secretariat and Rajiv Chowk, will be closed till 4 pm on Monday.

The closures are due to a protest announced by the Congress party.

The protest targets Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over "vote chori" allegations.

Interchange facilities will remain available at all affected metro stations.

Security agencies will review the situation and provide necessary updates.

The entry and exit gates at six Delhi Metro stations, including Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk, will remain closed till 4 pm on Monday ahead of a protest announced by the Congress against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Metro Closures For Security

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the entry and exit facilities at Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk will be closed due to security reasons.

However, interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations, the DMRC said in a post on X.

"The situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations," it further said.

The Congress has announced a protest against the chief election commissioner over its allegations of "vote chori".