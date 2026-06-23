6 Breakthroughs Put India In Missile Elite

Successful interceptor, anti-ship, MIRV and hypersonic technology tests have strengthened India's position among a select group of advanced missile powers.

IMAGE: Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully demonstrates the Multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence maiden flight test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range. Photograph: SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

India has consolidated its position as a major military power in South and South-east Asia by notching up six key milestones in a month that make it one of the few countries capable of building both advanced offensive deterrence and sophisticated defensive missile shields.

The latest achievement came when the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted three consecutive flight tests of two world-class next-generation interceptor missiles and the maiden trial of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR) from the Integrated Test Range off the Odisha coast.

Defence sources said the twin tests of interceptors (AD-I and AD-II) and the anti-ship missile demonstrated a multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) shield and India's ability to neutralise long-range threats, including intercontinental ballistic missile, while simultaneously enhancing maritime strike capabilities.

'The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets. The systems have been designed and developed with the latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats,' the ministry of defence said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the achievement, stating that the success has put India in elite group of nations having ballistic missile defence capabilities to engage missiles up to ICBMs.

'These tests have successfully demonstrated multiple crucial technologies bolstering nations defence capabilities against different types of enemy threats,' he said on social media platform X.

Describing how a BMD system functions, the sources cited above said targets are first tracked by radars, which continuously monitor their speed, altitude and trajectory before passing commands to launch the interceptors.

Interception is executed in one of two ways -- the interceptors either use 'hit-to-kill' kinetic energy to physically crash into the threat or detonate the target to destroy or disable it before impact.

The BMD Programme

Launched in 1999, a year after Pakistan conducted its nuclear test, India's BMD programme has evolved steadily over the last two decades.

DRDO has initiated Phase-III of the programme code named AD-AH and AD-AM following successful completion of the first two phases.

The upcoming interceptors will counter cruise missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles and missiles that carry multiple independent nuclear warheads.

Apart from the BMD, the successful maiden trial of the NASM-MR is equally important as strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific intensifies.

It follows recent tests of the Long Range Anti-ship Missile (LRAsM) and NASM-Short Range.

China's expanding naval footprint, including increased deployments in the Indian Ocean, has heightened the importance of indigenous anti-ship capabilities and sea-denial weapons for the Indian Navy.

The accomplishment follows another series of strategic successes in May, when India validated three critical technologies -- an advanced Agni missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) capability, the Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARRA) glide weapon system, and a scramjet combustor technology that forms the foundation of future hypersonic missile programmes.

While MIRV-equipped Agni missiles enhance India's nuclear deterrent, the BMD system aims to protect strategic assets and the country from hostile missile attacks.

The hypersonic and glide weapon programmes will ensure that India remains competitive in next-generation warfare technologies being pursued by major military powers.

Taken together, the six achievements represent one of the most significant periods in India's strategic weapons development.

Country BMD system Interception range United States GMD, THAAD, Aegis BMD, Patriot PAC-3 SRBM, MRBM, IRBM, ICBM Russia A-135, A-235 Nudol, S-500 IRBM, ICBM Israel Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow-2, Arrow-3 SRBM, MRBM, IRBM, Cruise missiles China HQ-19, HQ-26, Midcourse Defence Programme MRBM, IRBM, evolving ICBM defence India PDV, AAD, PDV, AD-I, AD-II SRBM, MRBM, IRBM, ICBM

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff