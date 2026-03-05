Indian Families Anxious as Relatives Stranded in Iran

Families in Ambari village are gripped with anxiety as they await news of their relatives stranded in Iran amidst escalating conflict, desperately seeking government intervention for their safe return.

A half-minute phone call is all that families in Ambari village here have to cling to as they wait for news of their relatives stranded in Iran amid the escalating conflict in the region.

Zakir Hussain, a resident, has been anxiously monitoring his mobile phone for any word on his daughter and her husband, who are in Iran for Islamic studies. Other family members, including Hussain's brother, sister-in-law, their children and a nephew, are also in the country.

He said communication has been nearly impossible since the situation worsened.

"There was a call last night that lasted barely half a minute," Hussain said. "My daughter managed to say, 'Do not worry, we are fine,' before the line went dead." The phone has remained switched off since that brief interaction.

Hussain expressed deep concern for his wife, who suffers from anxiety. "I cannot even tell her the full extent of the situation," he said. "I fear that if I disclose the reality of the conditions there, her health will deteriorate further."

The family of Ayub Khan, also residents of Ambari, is facing a similar crisis. Khan's nephew and the nephew's wife have been in Iran for four years pursuing religious studies to become clerics.

Khan received a call from his nephew on Wednesday night, who informed him that they were safe in their hostel, located about 100 kilometres from Tehran. "However, the fear remains that the situation could change at any moment," Khan added.

Seeking Government Intervention

The families said that their plight has not yet reached the Union government or the Ministry of External Affairs.

Hussain said that while Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) officials visited to collect names, addresses and passport details, there has been no further communication or assurance from the authorities.

The families are now urging the government to intervene and ensure the safe return of their relatives from Iran.

For the residents of these homes in Ambari, each day begins with the hope of a phone call. "We just want to know they are safe," Hussain said, adding, "Until we see them return to India, we will not find peace."

For now, the village remains gripped by the anxiety of these families waiting for news that might bring relief.