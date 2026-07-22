59 India-Bound Vessels Transited Hormuz Since War

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly halved as conflict intensifies, forcing India to evacuate 59 vessels while exporters fear a complete maritime shutdown.

IMAGE: An oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Mohammed Aty/Reuters

Key Points India has evacuated 59 vessels from the Strait of Hormuz since March 1, 2026, due to ongoing security concerns and attacks in the region.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has significantly declined, averaging only 13 crossings per day between July 17 and July 19, 2026.

Two Indian-flagged container vessels remain in the region west of the Strait of Hormuz, along with four other Indian-flagged vessels engaged in Gulf trade.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continues to remain low, averaging just 13 crossings per day between July 17 and July 19, amid fresh attacks in the region fuelling concerns over maritime security.

However, in nearly five months of the US-Iran war, India has evacuated 59 vessels from the key chokepoint, while only two container vessels remain in the west of the strait, the shipping ministry said on Tuesday.

'As on July 17, 2026, there are two Indian-flagged container vessels (CMA CGM DIAMOND and CMA CGM MANAUS) carrying general cargo currently in the region west of the Strait of Hormuz,' Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question on the status of vessels in the strait.

There are four other Indian-flagged vessels in the west of the Strait of Hormuz, the minister added, which are engaged in trade in the Gulf region and do not need to exit as on date.

The government's reply did not indicate the number of vessels on the eastern side.

Kindly note this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is only posted for representational purposes.

Impact on Exporters and Regional Tensions

Indian exporters, who had breathed a sigh of relief after the now infructuous peace deal was announced, are bracing for a complete shutdown of the maritime chokepoint.

This follows renewed violence and US President Donald Trump's announcement reinforcing the blockade on the Iranian coast.

The ministry has engaged with all stakeholders to facilitate evacuation of vessels of Indian interest, the minister said.

'As on July 17, 2026, 59 vessels -- 23 Indian-flagged and 36 foreign-flagged ships (carrying cargo for India) -- have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz since March 1, 2026,' Sonowal added.

Declining Traffic and Compliance Concerns

Multiple attacks in the Strait of Hormuz have been reported in the past week, including one on Monday.

S&P Global MINT and Commodities at Sea data shows that Strait of Hormuz shipping traffic remains severely depressed, with only around 40 vessel transits from July 17-19.

This decline follows persistent US-Iran conflict, marked by mutual military strikes, attacks on Gulf states, and at least two recent shipping incidents.

Daily crossings totalled eight on July 17, 19 on July 18, and 13 on July 19, following 14 transits recorded on July 16.

While activity recovered modestly after the July 17 low, overall traffic remained well below levels observed earlier in the month.

'As a result, total crossings for the week ending July 19 fell to 127, equivalent to an average of 18 transits per day.

'This represents a decline of nearly 50 per cent from the 248 crossings recorded during the previous week ending July 12, highlighting the significant impact of heightened security risks and maritime enforcement measures on vessel movements through the waterway,' S&P Global said in a report.

IMAGE: An oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vessel Types and Broader Threats

Commercial vessels accounted for more than 70 per cent of total traffic over July 17-19, although only around one-third of crossings were assessed as compliant.

'The continued predominance of Iran-linked and sanctioned vessels suggests mainstream shipowners remain cautious about transiting the waterway despite the modest recovery in overall traffic levels,' the report stated.

Traffic over the three days consisted of 12 oil product tankers, seven bulk carriers, six cargo ships, two VLCCs (very large crude carriers), two container ships, and 11 miscellaneous vessels.

Further, 21 vessels moved outbound towards the Gulf of Oman, including five bulk carriers, five product tankers, two VLCCs, and three cargo ships.

Overall, 36 vessels were understood to have passed through the US naval blockade line on July 19, with 15 moving inbound toward the Gulf of Oman and the remaining vessels transiting outbound.

All vessels were assessed to be compliant. Moreover, shippers also remain concerned over the possible security threat in the Bab El-Mandeb, another maritime chokepoint, where Houthi rebels have declared a naval blockade, according to maritime intelligence firms.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff