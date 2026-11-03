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Over 580 Kg Illegal Firecrackers Seized In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 03, 2026 21:55 IST 2 Minutes Read

Gurugram police have seized over 580 kilograms of illegal firecrackers and arrested one individual in a significant crackdown ahead of Diwali, reinforcing the ban on traditional firecrackers in Delhi-NCR due to air pollution.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • More than 580 kilograms of illegal firecrackers were seized in Gurugram's Badshahpur area on Monday evening.
  • A joint team of the CM's flying squad and local police conducted the raid in RR Colony.
  • One individual, Rajkumar, was arrested for allegedly selling the banned firecrackers.
  • An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Indian Explosives Act.
  • The sale and storage of traditional firecrackers are banned in Delhi-NCR due to air pollution concerns.

More than 580 kilograms of illegal firecrackers were seized in Badshahpur area of Gurugram ahead of Diwali, police said on Tuesday.

Gurugram Police Crackdown On Illegal Firecrackers

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of CM's flying squad and local police conducted a raid in RR Colony on Monday evening and seized the crackers, they said, adding a man was also nabbed in connection with the case.

 

An FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station, the police said.

During the raid, the team seized a total of 586 kilograms of firecrackers, they said, adding the accused, Rajkumar, was arrested for allegedly illegally selling firecrackers from a shop located on a plot in the area.

Following a complaint filed by head constable Seema, a case has been registered against Rajkumar under relevant sections of the BNS and the Indian Explosives Act.

A senior police officer said that they are now investigating from where the accused procured the firecrackers and whether others are also involved in this illegal trade.

The sale and storage of traditional firecrackers are banned in Delhi-NCR due to air pollution.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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