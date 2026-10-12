Illegal Firecracker Haul In Dwarka Ahead Of Diwali

Delhi Police has made a significant seizure of approximately 570 kg of illegal firecrackers in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, booking a 79-year-old man for their illicit storage and sale ahead of the Diwali festivities.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Delhi Police seized around 570 kg of illegal firecrackers from a residential premises in Dwarka, southwest Delhi.

The seizure occurred ahead of Diwali, following a PCR call about illegal storage on October 10.

A 79-year-old man, identified as Mahendra, was booked in connection with the recovery on Monday.

The firecrackers, comprising 25 sacks and 13 boxes, were found in a room on the first floor of a house in Kakrola Housing Complex.

Mahendra admitted to procuring the firecrackers for clandestine sale during Diwali to earn illegal profits without a valid licence.

Delhi Police has seized around 570 kg of firecrackers stored illegally at a residential premises in southwest Delhi's Dwarka ahead of Diwali and booked a 79-year-old man in connection with the recovery, an officer said on Monday.

Details Of The Seizure

Firecrackers, comprising 25 sacks and 13 boxes of different varieties, were recovered from a room on the first floor of a house in Kakrola Housing Complex in Dwarka, police said.

The action was taken on October 10 after the police received a PCR call about the alleged illegal storage of firecrackers, they said.

A team reached the spot and found a substantial quantity of firecrackers stored on the premises, they said.

The occupant, identified as Mahendra, told police that he had procured the firecrackers for clandestine sale during Diwali at higher prices to earn illegal profits without a valid licence or permission.

The seized firecrackers were weighed, sampled, packed and sealed as per procedure. Further investigation is underway, they said.