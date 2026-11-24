A magnitude 5.6 earthquake rattled eastern Nepal on Tuesday, with tremors extending to parts of India, prompting residents to rush outdoors as authorities assess the impact.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

Key Points A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck eastern Nepal's Koshi province near the China border on Tuesday.

The epicentre was identified at Olangchung Gola in Taplejung district, approximately 300 km east of Kathmandu, at 7.17 am.

Tremors were widely felt across eastern Nepal, including Kathmandu, and in parts of north Bengal, India.

No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have been received following the earthquake.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation to determine any potential impact after tremors were felt at around 7 am.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the tremor.

The earthquake occurred at 7.17 am with its epicentre at Olangchung Gola in Taplejung district, about 300 km east of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Earthquake Details And Magnitude

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), however, put the earthquake's magnitude at 5.3 and said it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt by people living in several districts of eastern Nepal, including Shankhuwasabha, Ilam and Panchthar.

The earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu and the western part of the country.

Tremors Felt Across Nepal And India

Tremors were also reported across several parts of north Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, triggering panic among residents.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The tremors were felt at around 7 am, prompting people in several areas to rush out of their homes.

Authorities were assessing the situation to determine whether the tremors had caused any damage in the affected areas.